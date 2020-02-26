“Fui violada, drogada y secuestrada”: la terrible razón por la que Duffy se alejó de los escenarios

La cantante británica Aimee Anne Duffy, más conocida como Duffy, reveló que fue secuestrada, drogada y violada, y que por eso durante varios años ha permanecido alejada del mundo de la música.

“Solo pueden imaginar la cantidad de veces que pensé en escribir esto, la forma en que lo haría y cómo me sentiría después. Bueno, no estoy completamente segura de por qué ahora es el momento adecuado, y qué es lo que me emociona y libera a hablar… No puedo explicarlo”, reconoció en su cuenta de Instagram.

“Muchos de ustedes se preguntan qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué. Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y se sintió tan increíble finalmente hablar”, dijo la intérprete de Mercy.

Antes de revelar lo que vivió, Duffy quiso decirle a sus fans que estaba tranquila: “Estoy bien y segura ahora”.

“Fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto, sobreviví. La recuperación tomó tiempo”, confesó.

“No hay una forma ligera de decirlo. Pero puedo afirmar que en la última década fueron miles y miles los días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente”, manifestó la artista.

En la publicación, Duffy no especificó el lugar, fecha, ni autor de la agresión, pero indicó que en las próximas semanas realizará una entrevista en la que dará a conocer más detalles e intentará responder a las preguntas de sus seguidores.

El 2008, la destacada cantante publicó su primer disco Rockferry, que contenía su éxito Mercy.

Asimismo, el año 2009, obtuvo un premio Grammy al mejor álbum de pop vocal y también fue nominada en las categorías de mejor artista nuevo y mejor interpretación vocal pop femenina.