Greta Thunberg asegura que contrajo coronavirus en Europa
“No me hicieron la prueba de Covid-19, pero es extremadamente probable que lo haya tenido, dados los síntomas y las circunstancias”, declaró.
Greta Thunberg se valió de las redes sociales para asegurar que contrajo coronavirus durante su travesía por Europa.
En su cuenta de Instagram, la activista medioambiental sueca relató que “hace unos 10 días comencé a sentir algunos síntomas, exactamente al mismo tiempo que mi padre, que viajó conmigo desde Bruselas”.
Greta agregó que “me sentía cansada, tenía escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tosía. Mi papá experimentó los mismos síntomas, pero mucho más intenso y con fiebre”.
Sin embargo, la niña detalló que no pudieron realizarse la prueba de detección del Covid-19, ya que en Suecia solo se aplica a personas que presenten síntomas aún más críticos y que deben ser tratados de urgencia.
Frente a esta situación, Greta Thunberg instó a los jóvenes a quedarse en sus casas, ya que pueden ser vectores y no estar en conocimiento.
“Muchos (especialmente los jóvenes) pueden que no noten ningún síntoma o que tengan síntomas muy leves. Entonces no saben que tienen el virus y pueden transmitirlo a las personas en los grupos de riesgo. Los que no pertenecemos a un grupo de riesgo tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, nuestras acciones pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchos otros”, argumentó.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
