Greta Thunberg asegura que contrajo coronavirus en Europa

Greta Thunberg se valió de las redes sociales para asegurar que contrajo coronavirus durante su travesía por Europa.

En su cuenta de Instagram, la activista medioambiental sueca relató que “hace unos 10 días comencé a sentir algunos síntomas, exactamente al mismo tiempo que mi padre, que viajó conmigo desde Bruselas”.

Greta agregó que “me sentía cansada, tenía escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tosía. Mi papá experimentó los mismos síntomas, pero mucho más intenso y con fiebre”.

Sin embargo, la niña detalló que no pudieron realizarse la prueba de detección del Covid-19, ya que en Suecia solo se aplica a personas que presenten síntomas aún más críticos y que deben ser tratados de urgencia.

“No me hicieron la prueba de Covid-19, pero es extremadamente probable que lo haya tenido, dados los síntomas y las circunstancias”, declaró.

Frente a esta situación, Greta Thunberg instó a los jóvenes a quedarse en sus casas, ya que pueden ser vectores y no estar en conocimiento.

“Muchos (especialmente los jóvenes) pueden que no noten ningún síntoma o que tengan síntomas muy leves. Entonces no saben que tienen el virus y pueden transmitirlo a las personas en los grupos de riesgo. Los que no pertenecemos a un grupo de riesgo tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, nuestras acciones pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchos otros”, argumentó.