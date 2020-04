Artistas de todo el mundo realizan millonarias donaciones para la lucha contra el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

#PullUp @claralionelfdn ・・・ A huge thank you to JAY-Z’s @shawncartersf for joining us in giving a combined $2 million to the #MayorsFundforLA #FundforPublicSchools @aclu_nationwide & @thenyic for COVID-19 response in support of undocumented workers, children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless people in the United States.