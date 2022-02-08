Entretención

Con un corto chileno entre ellos: conoce a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

La película The Power of the Dog encabezó el listado con 12 nominaciones a la tan preciada estatuilla.

La ceremonia de los Premios Oscar se llevará a cabo el 27 de marzo.
Por:  Rodrigo León

Este martes se dieron a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022, ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo.

El listado es encabezado por la película The Power of the Dog, que logró 12 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Director, Mejor Actor y Mejor Película. A ella, le sigue Dune con 10 postulaciones.

Sin embargo, nuestro país también obtuvo novedades. Esto porque el coro chileno Bestia logró ser nominado en la categoría Mejor Corto Animado, con la historia basada en los hechos que protagonizó la ex agente de la DINA, Ingrid Olderock.

A continuación puedes ver el listado completo de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022:

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SOPORTE
Jessie Buckley por The Lost Daughter 
Ariana DeBose por West Side Story
Judi Dench por Belfast
Kirsten Dunst por The Power of Dog 
Aunjanue Ellis por King Richard

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

MEJOR SONIDO
Belfast
Dune
No time to Die
The Power of The Dog
West Side Story

MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Paralell Mothers
The Power of the Dog

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
CODA
Drive my car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Take And Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ciarán Hinds por Belfast
Troy Kotsur por CODA
Jesse Plemons por The Power of The Dog
J.K. Simmons por Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee por The Power of the Dog

MEJOR EDICIÓN
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of The Dog
Tick, tick… Boom!

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The machines
Raya and The Last Dragon

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“Be Alice” de King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” de Encanto
“Down To Joy” de Belfast
“No Time To Die” de No Time To Die
“Somehow You Do” de Four Good Days

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
WSH

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
West Side Story

PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Drive My Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
The Hand of God (Italia)
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Butan)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

MEJOR ACTOR
Javier Bardem por Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch por The Power of The Dog
Andrew Garfield por Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith por King Richard
Denzel Washington por The Tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessica Chastain por The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman por The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz por Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman por Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart por Spencer

MEJOR DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh por Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi por Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion por The Power of The Dog
Steven Spielberg por West Side Story

MEJOR PELICULA
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

