Con un corto chileno entre ellos: conoce a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

La ceremonia de los Premios Oscar se llevará a cabo el 27 de marzo.

Por: Rodrigo León 08 de Febrero 2022 · 10:45 hs

Este martes se dieron a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022, ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo.

El listado es encabezado por la película The Power of the Dog, que logró 12 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Director, Mejor Actor y Mejor Película. A ella, le sigue Dune con 10 postulaciones.

Sin embargo, nuestro país también obtuvo novedades. Esto porque el coro chileno Bestia logró ser nominado en la categoría Mejor Corto Animado, con la historia basada en los hechos que protagonizó la ex agente de la DINA, Ingrid Olderock.

A continuación puedes ver el listado completo de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022:

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SOPORTE

Jessie Buckley por The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose por West Side Story

Judi Dench por Belfast

Kirsten Dunst por The Power of Dog

Aunjanue Ellis por King Richard

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

MEJOR SONIDO

Belfast

Dune

No time to Die

The Power of The Dog

West Side Story

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Paralell Mothers

The Power of the Dog



MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

CODA

Drive my car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciarán Hinds por Belfast

Troy Kotsur por CODA

Jesse Plemons por The Power of The Dog

J.K. Simmons por Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee por The Power of the Dog

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of The Dog

Tick, tick… Boom!

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The machines

Raya and The Last Dragon

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Be Alice” de King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” de Encanto

“Down To Joy” de Belfast

“No Time To Die” de No Time To Die

“Somehow You Do” de Four Good Days

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of MacBeth

WSH

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of MacBeth

West Side Story

PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Drive My Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

The Hand of God (Italia)

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Butan)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem por Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch por The Power of The Dog

Andrew Garfield por Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith por King Richard

Denzel Washington por The Tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain por The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman por The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz por Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman por Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart por Spencer

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh por Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi por Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion por The Power of The Dog

Steven Spielberg por West Side Story

MEJOR PELICULA

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story