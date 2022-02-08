Con un corto chileno entre ellos: conoce a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Este martes se dieron a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022, ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo.
El listado es encabezado por la película The Power of the Dog, que logró 12 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Director, Mejor Actor y Mejor Película. A ella, le sigue Dune con 10 postulaciones.
Sin embargo, nuestro país también obtuvo novedades. Esto porque el coro chileno Bestia logró ser nominado en la categoría Mejor Corto Animado, con la historia basada en los hechos que protagonizó la ex agente de la DINA, Ingrid Olderock.
A continuación puedes ver el listado completo de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022:
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SOPORTE
Jessie Buckley por The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose por West Side Story
Judi Dench por Belfast
Kirsten Dunst por The Power of Dog
Aunjanue Ellis por King Richard
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
MEJOR SONIDO
Belfast
Dune
No time to Die
The Power of The Dog
West Side Story
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Paralell Mothers
The Power of the Dog
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
CODA
Drive my car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Take And Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ciarán Hinds por Belfast
Troy Kotsur por CODA
Jesse Plemons por The Power of The Dog
J.K. Simmons por Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee por The Power of the Dog
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of The Dog
Tick, tick… Boom!
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The machines
Raya and The Last Dragon
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“Be Alice” de King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” de Encanto
“Down To Joy” de Belfast
“No Time To Die” de No Time To Die
“Somehow You Do” de Four Good Days
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
WSH
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
West Side Story
PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Drive My Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
The Hand of God (Italia)
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Butan)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
MEJOR ACTOR
Javier Bardem por Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch por The Power of The Dog
Andrew Garfield por Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith por King Richard
Denzel Washington por The Tragedy of Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessica Chastain por The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman por The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz por Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman por Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart por Spencer
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh por Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi por Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion por The Power of The Dog
Steven Spielberg por West Side Story
MEJOR PELICULA
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story