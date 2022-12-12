De Elvis a Merlina: conoce a todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

Los nominados a los Globos de Oro fueron anunciados a través de redes sociales.

Por: Rodrigo León 12 de diciembre 2022 · 11:08 hs

Los premios Globos de Oro, ceremonia donde la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood destaca lo mejor del cine y la televisión, dio a conocer a sus nominados de cara a la ceremonia que se celebrará el próximo 10 de enero.

El evento vuelve a la televisión luego de que una serie de escándalos llevaran a la cadena NBC a no transmitirlos durante este año. Debido a esto, los ganadores se dieron a conocer a través de redes sociales.

Los nominados y ganadores de los Globos de Oro suelen tomarse como un adelanto de lo que podríamos ver en los Premios Oscar que se realizarán en marzo.

Nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

CINE

Mejor Película de Drama

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

TÁR

Avatar: The Way Of The Water

Mejor Actor de Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Bill Nighy – Living

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Mejor Actriz de Drama

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Olivia Colman – Empire Of Light

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Mejor Película de Comedia

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle Of Sadness

Mejor Actor de Comedia

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Diego Calva – Babylon

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Adam Driver – White Noise

Mejor Actriz de Comedia

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Dolly de Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Mejor Guión

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Mejor Dirección

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Martin McDonough – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of The Water

The Daniels – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Inu-Oh

Mejor Banda Sonora

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Canción Original

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Película Internacional

Decision To Leave

RRR

All Quiet On The Western Front

Close

Argentina, 1985

SERIES

Mejor Miniserie

The Dropout

The White Lotus

Black Bird

Dahmer

Pam & Tommy

Mejor Actor de Miniserie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Mejor Actriz de Miniserie

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Miniserie

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Miniserie

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Por mandato del cielo

Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Drama

House of the Dragon

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Severance

Ozark

Mejor Actor de Drama

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Diego Luna – Andor

Mejor Actriz de Serie de Drama

Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria

Mejor Actriz de Reparto de Televisión

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hannah Eibinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Mejor Actor de Reparto de Televisión

Jonh Lithgow - The old Man

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

John Turturro - Severance

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Mejor Serie de Comedia o Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Merlina

Mejor Actor de Comedia

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor Actriz de Comedia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Jean Smart – Hacks

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant