De Elvis a Merlina: conoce a todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

Los premios Globos de Oro, ceremonia donde la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood destaca lo mejor del cine y la televisión, dio a conocer a sus nominados de cara a la ceremonia que se celebrará el próximo 10 de enero.
El evento vuelve a la televisión luego de que una serie de escándalos llevaran a la cadena NBC a no transmitirlos durante este año. Debido a esto, los ganadores se dieron a conocer a través de redes sociales.
Los nominados y ganadores de los Globos de Oro suelen tomarse como un adelanto de lo que podríamos ver en los Premios Oscar que se realizarán en marzo.
Nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023
CINE
Mejor Película de Drama
The Fabelmans
Top Gun: Maverick
Elvis
TÁR
Avatar: The Way Of The Water
Mejor Actor de Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Bill Nighy – Living
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Mejor Actriz de Drama
Cate Blanchett – TÁR
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Olivia Colman – Empire Of Light
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Mejor Película de Comedia
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle Of Sadness
Mejor Actor de Comedia
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Diego Calva – Babylon
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Adam Driver – White Noise
Mejor Actriz de Comedia
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Dolly de Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
Mejor Guión
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TÁR
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Mejor Dirección
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Martin McDonough – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of The Water
The Daniels – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Película Animada
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Inu-Oh
Mejor Banda Sonora
Babylon
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Canción Original
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
“Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Película Internacional
Decision To Leave
RRR
All Quiet On The Western Front
Close
Argentina, 1985
SERIES
Mejor Miniserie
The Dropout
The White Lotus
Black Bird
Dahmer
Pam & Tommy
Mejor Actor de Miniserie
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Mejor Actriz de Miniserie
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Miniserie
F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Miniserie
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Claire Danes - Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Por mandato del cielo
Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Mejor Serie de Drama
House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Severance
Ozark
Mejor Actor de Drama
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Diego Luna – Andor
Mejor Actriz de Serie de Drama
Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
Laura Linney - Ozark
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
Zendaya - Euphoria
Mejor Actriz de Reparto de Televisión
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Hannah Eibinder - Hacks
Julia Garner - Ozark
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Mejor Actor de Reparto de Televisión
Jonh Lithgow - The old Man
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
John Turturro - Severance
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Mejor Serie de Comedia o Musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Merlina
Mejor Actor de Comedia
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor Actriz de Comedia
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
Jean Smart – Hacks
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant