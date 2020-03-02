Deportes
Viuda de Kobe Bryant está “absolutamente devastada” tras la filtración de fotos del accidente
Vanessa Bryant pidió sanciones luego que se difundieran imágenes del lugar en donde fallecieron el ex basquetbolista y su hija.
Vanessa Bryant, viuda del ex basquetbolista estadounidense Kobe Bryant, se encuentra “absolutamente devastada” luego que se filtraran fotos del accidente en helicóptero en donde murió su esposo y su hija Gianna, de 13 años.
En su cuenta de Instagram, la mujer colgó una declaración de su abogado, en donde manifestaba su indignación luego que uno de los policías que asistió al sitio en donde cayó la aeronave haya difundido “las horribles imágenes” de sus restos.
Gary Robb, representante de la familia de la leyenda de la NBA, afirmó que el sheriff local “aseguró que se tomarían todas las medidas para proteger la privacidad de las familias, y entendemos que ha trabajado duro para cumplir con esas solicitudes”.
“(La filtración) es una violación indescriptible de la decencia humana, el respeto y los derechos de privacidad de las víctimas y sus familias”, expresó Robb.
El abogado de la esposa de “Black Mamba” exigió que “los responsables de estas supuestas acciones se enfrenten a la disciplina más severa posible, y que sus identidades salgan a la luz, para garantizar que las fotos no se divulguen más. Estamos solicitando una investigación de asuntos internos de estos presuntos incidentes”.
Medios estadounidenses han afirmado que el oficial de policía responsable de la filtración habría mostrado fotos de la muerte de Kobe Bryant en un bar de Califonia, en donde se encontraba con amigos.
