Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2024
Pasado el mediodía de este viernes se dieron a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024, ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el próximo 4 de febrero.
En esta oportunidad, la cantante SZA lidera el listado con nueve postulaciones al gramófono dorado, seguida de Boygenius, la productora Serban Ghenea y Victoria Monét con siete. En tanto, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus y Billie Eilish siguieron con seis cada una.
Por su parte, Swift batió un récord al convertirse en la primera compositora que ha conseguido siete nominaciones en la categoría Canción del Año, superando a Sir Paul McCartney y Lionel Richie que empatan con seis.
Los nominados a los Grammy 2024
Disco del Año
- Boygenius – The Record.
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure.
- Jon Batiste – World Music Radio.
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation.
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts.
- SZA – SOS.
- Taylor Swift – Midnights.
Canción del Año
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”.
- Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”.
- Lana Del Rey – “A&W”.
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”.
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”.
- SZA – “Kill Bill”.
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”.
Grabación del Año
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”.
- Jon Batiste – “Worship”.
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”.
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”.
- SZA – “Kill Bill”.
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”.
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”.
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams.
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice.
- Jelly Roll.
- Coco Jones.
- Noah Kahan.
- Victoria Monet.
- The War and Treaty.
Productor del Año
- Jack Antonoff.
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II.
- Hit-Boy.
- Metro Boomin.
- Daniel Nigro.
Compositor del Año
- Edgar Barrera.
- Jessie Jo Dillon.
- Shane McAnally.
- Theron Thomas.
- Justin Tranter.
Mejor Pop Solo Performance
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
- Dojat Cat – “Paint the Town Red”.
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”.
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”.
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”.
Mejor Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Labrinth con Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”.
- Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”.
- Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”.
- SZA con Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”.
- Taylor Swift con Ice Spice – “Karma”.
Mejor Grabación Pop Dance
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – “One in a Million”.
Calvin Harris con Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”.
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”.
Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”.
Troye Sivan – “Rush”.
Mejor Rock Álbum
- Foo Fighters – But Here We Are.
- Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher.
- Metallica – 72 Seasons.
- Paramore – This Is Why.
- Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Mejor Performance Rock
- Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures Of Anything Goes.
- Black Pumas – More Than A Love Song.
- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough.
- Foo Fighters – Rescued.
- Metallica – Lux Æterna.
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- Arctic Monkeys – The Car.
- Boygenius – The Record.
- Gorillaz – Cracker Island.
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.
- PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying.
Mejor Performance Alternativa
- Alvvays – “Belinda Says”.
- Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”.
- Boygenius – “Cool About It”.
- Lana Del Rey – “A&W”.
- Paramore – “This Is Why”.
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Babyface – “Girls Night Out”.
- Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”.
- Emily King – “Special Occasion”.
- Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”.
- Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”.
Mejor Canción para Audiovisual
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”.
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”.
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua – “Barbie World”.
- Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”.
- Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”.
Mejor Disco Latino
- Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja.
- AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1.
- Paula Arenas – A Ciegas.
- Pedro Capó – La Neta.
- Maluma – Don Juan.
- Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1).
Mejor Disco Música urbana
- Rauw Alejandro – SATURNO.
- Karol G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO.
- Tainy – DATA.
Mejor Disco Alternativo Latino
- Cabra – MARTÍNEZ.
- Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre.
- Juanes – Vida Cotidiana.
- Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores.
- Fito Páez – EADDA9223.
