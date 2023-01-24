Conoce a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

24 de Enero de 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once recibió 11 nominaciones, mientras que la cinta Argentina 1985 competirá en la categoría Mejor película internacional.

Este martes se entregaron los nominados al Premio de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, conocido también como los Premios Oscar 2023, que serán entregados en una ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 12 de marzo en Hollywood, Estados Unidos.

La cinta Everything Everywhere All at Once se quedó con 11 nominaciones, siendo la favorita para ser la gran triunfadora de este año. Más atrás aparecieron la cinta alemana Sin novedad en el frente y la irlandesa The Banshees of Inisherin (9 nominaciones).

Sudamérica estará presente en la ceremonia ya que la cinta trasandina Argentina 1985 logró ser nominada en la categoría de Mejor película extranjera.

Entre los actores que lucharán por una estatuilla se destacan Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis) y Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin). En cuanto a las actrices, algunas candidatas notables son Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Ana de Armas (Blonde) y Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

Nominados a los Oscar 2023

Mejor película

Sin novedad en el frente

The Banshees of Inisherin

Avatar: El sentido del agua

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Ellas hablan

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, por TÁR

Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans

Ruben Östlund, por Triangle of Sadness

Mejor actriz protagónica

Cate Blanchett, por TÁR

Ana de Armas, por Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, por To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans

Mejor actor protagónico

Brendan Fraser, por The Whale

Austin Butler, por Elvis

Colin Farrell, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, en Aftersun

Bill Nighy, por Living

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jamie Lee Curtis, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Hong Chau, por The Whale

Stephanie Hsu, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de reparto

Ke Huy Quan, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway

Judd Hirsch, por The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor guión original

The Banshees of Inisherinn (Martin McDonagh)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg)

TÁR (Todd Field)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Mejor guión adaptado

Ellas hablan

Sin novedad en el frente

Living

Glass Onion: El misterio de Glass Onion

Top Gun Maverick

Mejor diseño de producción

Sin novedad en el frente

Avatar: El sentido del agua

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejor montaje

TÁR

Top Gun Maverick

Elvis

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor fotografía

Sin novedad en el frente

Bardo

Elvis

El imperio de la luz

Tár

Mejor película internacional

Sin novedad en el frente

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Mejor película animada

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

El gato con botas: El último deseo

El monstruo marino

Red

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

El viaje a París de la señora Harris

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Sin novedad en el frente

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor sonido

Sin novedad en el frente

Avatar: El sentido del agua

Elvis

The Batman

Top Gun Maverick

Mejor canción

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Lift Me Up de Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler

RRR’ – Naatu Naatu, de Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani y Rahul Sipligunj

Tell It Like a Woman – Applause, de Diane Warren

Top Gun Maverick – Hold My Hand, de Lady Gaga

Mejor película documental

All That Breathes

All the beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Mejor banda sonora

Sin novedad en el frente

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor cortometraje animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor cortometraje en live-action

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Night Ride