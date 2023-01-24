Entretención24 de Enero de 2023
Conoce a los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023
Everything Everywhere All at Once recibió 11 nominaciones, mientras que la cinta Argentina 1985 competirá en la categoría Mejor película internacional.Por EL DÍNAMO
Este martes se entregaron los nominados al Premio de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, conocido también como los Premios Oscar 2023, que serán entregados en una ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 12 de marzo en Hollywood, Estados Unidos.
La cinta Everything Everywhere All at Once se quedó con 11 nominaciones, siendo la favorita para ser la gran triunfadora de este año. Más atrás aparecieron la cinta alemana Sin novedad en el frente y la irlandesa The Banshees of Inisherin (9 nominaciones).
Sudamérica estará presente en la ceremonia ya que la cinta trasandina Argentina 1985 logró ser nominada en la categoría de Mejor película extranjera.
Entre los actores que lucharán por una estatuilla se destacan Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis) y Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin). En cuanto a las actrices, algunas candidatas notables son Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Ana de Armas (Blonde) y Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
Nominados a los Oscar 2023
Mejor película
Sin novedad en el frente
The Banshees of Inisherin
Avatar: El sentido del agua
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Ellas hablan
Mejor director
Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, por TÁR
Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans
Ruben Östlund, por Triangle of Sadness
Mejor actriz protagónica
Cate Blanchett, por TÁR
Ana de Armas, por Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, por To Leslie
Michelle Yeoh, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans
Mejor actor protagónico
Brendan Fraser, por The Whale
Austin Butler, por Elvis
Colin Farrell, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, en Aftersun
Bill Nighy, por Living
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett, por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jamie Lee Curtis, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Hong Chau, por The Whale
Stephanie Hsu, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor de reparto
Ke Huy Quan, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, por Causeway
Judd Hirsch, por The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor guión original
The Banshees of Inisherinn (Martin McDonagh)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)
The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg)
TÁR (Todd Field)
Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)
Mejor guión adaptado
Ellas hablan
Sin novedad en el frente
Living
Glass Onion: El misterio de Glass Onion
Top Gun Maverick
Mejor diseño de producción
Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: El sentido del agua
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Mejor montaje
TÁR
Top Gun Maverick
Elvis
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor fotografía
Sin novedad en el frente
Bardo
Elvis
El imperio de la luz
Tár
Mejor película internacional
Sin novedad en el frente
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Mejor película animada
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
El gato con botas: El último deseo
El monstruo marino
Red
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
El viaje a París de la señora Harris
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Sin novedad en el frente
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Mejor sonido
Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: El sentido del agua
Elvis
The Batman
Top Gun Maverick
Mejor canción
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Lift Me Up de Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler
RRR’ – Naatu Naatu, de Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani y Rahul Sipligunj
Tell It Like a Woman – Applause, de Diane Warren
Top Gun Maverick – Hold My Hand, de Lady Gaga
Mejor película documental
All That Breathes
All the beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Mejor banda sonora
Sin novedad en el frente
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor cortometraje animado
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor cortometraje en live-action
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Night Ride
