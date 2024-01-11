SAG Awards 2024: ¿Quiénes son los contrincantes de Pedro Pascal en Mejor Actor de Drama?

11 de Enero de 2024

La ceremonia donde se entregarán los galardones será transmitida a través de Netflix.

Compartir

Los SAG Awards, organizados por el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, anunciaron que Pedro Pascal está dentro de sus nominados en la edición 2024.

En esta ocasión, el intérprete recibió una nominación por su papel como Joel en la serie The Last of Us, y se enfrentará a grandes rostros de Hollywood. Sin embargo, esta vez el actor chileno buscará imponerse ya que hace algunos días fue derrotado en los Globos de Oro.

El evento que destaca lo mejor de la industria televisiva y cinematográfico se realizará el próximo sábado 24 de febrero, y será transmitido a través de Netflix.

¿Quiénes se enfrentarán a Pedro Pascal en los SAG Awards 2024?

Pedro Pascal fue nominado en la categoría Mejor Actor en una Serie Dramática, y allí se disputará el puesto con otros cuatro intérpretes:

Kieran Culkin por su papel como Roman Roy – Succession.

por su papel como Roman Roy – Succession. Brian Cox por interpretar Logan Roy – Succession.

por interpretar Logan Roy – Succession. Billy Crudup por su rol como Cory Ellison – The Morning Show.

por su rol como Cory Ellison – The Morning Show. Matthew Macfadyen por su papel como Tom Wambsgans – Succession.

Todos los nominados a los SAG Awards 2024

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco en una serie dramática

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Mejor actor en una película para televisión o miniserie

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef

Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o miniserie

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki –The Crown

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

CINE

Mejor elenco

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor actriz principal

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor grupo de dobles de riesgo