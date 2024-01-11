SAG Awards 2024: ¿Quiénes son los contrincantes de Pedro Pascal en Mejor Actor de Drama?
La ceremonia donde se entregarán los galardones será transmitida a través de Netflix.Por Francisca Mora
Los SAG Awards, organizados por el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, anunciaron que Pedro Pascal está dentro de sus nominados en la edición 2024.
En esta ocasión, el intérprete recibió una nominación por su papel como Joel en la serie The Last of Us, y se enfrentará a grandes rostros de Hollywood. Sin embargo, esta vez el actor chileno buscará imponerse ya que hace algunos días fue derrotado en los Globos de Oro.
El evento que destaca lo mejor de la industria televisiva y cinematográfico se realizará el próximo sábado 24 de febrero, y será transmitido a través de Netflix.
¿Quiénes se enfrentarán a Pedro Pascal en los SAG Awards 2024?
Pedro Pascal fue nominado en la categoría Mejor Actor en una Serie Dramática, y allí se disputará el puesto con otros cuatro intérpretes:
- Kieran Culkin por su papel como Roman Roy – Succession.
- Brian Cox por interpretar Logan Roy – Succession.
- Billy Crudup por su rol como Cory Ellison – The Morning Show.
- Matthew Macfadyen por su papel como Tom Wambsgans – Succession.
Todos los nominados a los SAG Awards 2024
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor elenco en una serie dramática
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Mejor elenco en una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Mejor actor en una película para televisión o miniserie
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun – Beef
Mejor actriz en una película para televisión o miniserie
- Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley – A Small Light
- Ali Wong – Beef
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki –The Crown
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook – Succession
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
CINE
Mejor elenco
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor actriz principal
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor actor en un papel secundario
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mejor actriz en un papel secundario
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor grupo de dobles de riesgo
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
