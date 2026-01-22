Sinners, Sentimental Value y One Battle After Another como favoritas: los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2026

A menos de dos meses de que se realice la ceremonia se dio a conocer el listado con todos los nominados a lo que serán los Premios Oscar 2026.

Si bien se esperaba que títulos como One Battle After Another y Sinners acapararan gran parte de las postulaciones a la preciada estatuilla, una de las grandes sorpresas fue lo logrado por Sentimental Value.

La cinta noruega, dirigida por Joachim Trier, fue considerada por la Academia en las principales categorías, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actriz.

Por otro lado, Timothée Chalamet se convirtió en el actor más joven en lograr tres nominaciones en su carrera. Primero fue por Call Me By Your Name, luego por A Complete Unknown y ahora por Marty Supreme.

Los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2026

Mejor Película

Bugonia.

One Battle After Another.

Sinners.

Sentimental Value.

F1.

Frankenstein.

The Secret Agent.

Train Dreams.

Hamnet.

Marty Supreme.

Mejor Director

Chloé Zhao por Hamnet.

Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme.

Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another.

Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value.

Ryan Coogler por Sinners.

Mejor Actriz

Jessie Buckley por Hamnet.

Rose Byrne por If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Kate Hudson por Song Sung Blue.

Renate Reinsve Sentimental Value.

Emma Stone por Bugonia.

Mejor Actor

Timothée Chalamet por Marty Supreme.

Leonardo DiCaprio por One Battle After Another.

Ethan Hawke por Blue Moon.

Michael B. Jordan por Sinners.

Wagner Moura por The Secret Agent.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Elle Fanning por Sentimental Value.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas por Sentimental Value.

Amy Madigan por Weapons.

Wunmi Mosaku por Sinners.

Teyana Taylor por One Battle After Another.

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio del Toro por One Battle After Another.

Jacob Elordi por Frankenstein.

Delroy Lindo por Sinners.

Sean Penn por One Battle After Another.

Stellan Skarsgård por Sentimental Value.

Mejor Fotografía

Frankenstein.

Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another.

Sinners.

Train Dreams.

Mejor Montaje

F1.

Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another.

Sentimental.

Sinners.

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Bugonia.

Frankenstein.

Hamnet.

One Battle After Another.

Train Dreams.

Mejor Guion Original

Blue Moon.

It Was Just An Accident.

Marty Supreme.

Sentimental Value.

Sinners.

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Avatar: Fire and Ashes.

Frankenstein.

Hamnet.

Marty Supreme.

Sinners.

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Frankenstein.

Hamnet.

Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another.

Sinners.

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

Frankenstein.

Kokuho.

Sinners.

The Smashing Machine.

The Ugly Stepsister.

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Avatar: Fire And Ashes.

F1.

Jurassic World Rebirth.

The Lost Bus.

Sinners.

Mejor Sonido

F1.

Frankenstein.

One Battle After Another.

Sinners.

Sirât.

Mejor Canción Original

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless.

Golden – Kpop Demon Hunters.

I Lied To You – Sinners.

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams – Train Dreams.

Mejor Banda Sonora

Bugonia.

Frankenstein.

Hamnet.

One Battle After Another.

Sinners.

Mejor Película Internacional

The Secret Agent – Brasil.

It Was Just an Accident – Francia.

Sentimental Value – Noruega.

Sirât – España.

The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez.

Mejor Casting

Hamnet.

Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another.

The Secret Agent.

Sinners.

Mejor Largometraje Documental

The Alabama Solution.

Come See Me in The Good Light.

Cutting Through Rocks.

Mr. Nobody Against Putin.

The Perfect Neighbor.

Mejor Largometraje de Animación

ARCO.

Elio.

Kpop Demon Hunters.

Little Amélie or the character of rain.

Zootopia 2.

Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción

Butcher’s Stan.

A friend of Dorothy.

Jane Austen’s Period Drama.

The Singers.

Two People Exchanging Saliva.

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

Butterfly.

Forevergreen.

The Girl Who Cried Pearls.

Retirement Plan.

The Three Sisters.

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

All the empty rooms.

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud.

Children No More: “Were and are gone”

The Devil is Busy.

Perfectly a Strangeness.