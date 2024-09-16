Con hito de Shogun: los grandes ganadores que dejaron los premios Emmy 2024
La ceremonia de los Emmy se realizó la noche del domingo 15 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.
Los Premios Emmy 2024, que se llevaron a cabo la noche de este domingo, estuvo marcada por grandes ganadores de los++- que Shōgun sorprendió con un importante récord.
La producción hizo historia al convertirse en la primera serie rodada en un idioma diferente al inglés en ganar un premio principal. Además rompió dos récords, el de serie con más Emmy por su primera temporada y la serie más premiada en una edición con 18 estatuillas.
Además, en la 76ª edición de estos prestigiosos premios, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión también reconoció a otras producciones destacadas como Bebé Reno y The Bear.
Ganadores de los Emmy 2024
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) GANADOR
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Serie Dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (Max)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shōgun (FX) GANADORA
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Bebé reno (Netflix) GANADORA
- Fargo (FX)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (Max)
Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (Max)
- Hacks (Max) GANADORA
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) GANADORA
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) GANADOR
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) GANADOR
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders In The Building)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) GANADORA
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) GANADOR
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun) GANADORA
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Bebé reno) GANADOR
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) GANADORA
- Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Programa de Competencia de Realidad
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors GANADOR
- The Voice
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under The Bridge)
- Nava Mau (Bebé reno)
- Jessica Gunning (Bebé reno) GANADORA
- Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebé reno)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo) GANADOR
- Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Programa de Animación Sobresaliente
- Blue Eye Samurai GANADORA
- Scavengers Reign
- Los Simpson
- X-Men ‘97
