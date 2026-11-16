Las mujeres hacen historia: revisa la lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2027

Las mujeres dominaron este años la lista de nominados a los Grammy 2027. Así quedó en evidencia luego de que esta mañana se dieran a conocer a los artistas que postulan al gramófono de oro, el premio más importante en la industria musical
Y es que por primera vez en la historia, los seis nombres que recibieron más nominaciones en esta oportunidad son todas mujeres.
RAYE lidera con once, igualando el récord que tenía Beyoncé hace dos años. Le siguen Rosalía con nueve, además de Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley y Olivia Rodrigo con siete cada una.
Otro dato curioso es que por primera vez siete artistas están nominados en las categorías de Álbum, Grabación y Canción del Año: Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, RAYE, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía y Taylor Swift.
Revisa los nominados a los Grammy 2027:
Canción del Año
Berghain – Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor
Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley
The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo
Hate That I Made You Love Me – Ariana Grande
I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5) – Taylor Swift
Man I Need – Olivia Dean
Risk It All – Bruno Mars
Where Is My Husband! – RAYE
Álbum del Año
Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
Dandelion – Ella Langley
The Romantic – Bruno Mars
This Music May Contain Hope. – RAYE
You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
LUX (Complete Works) – Rosalía
The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Grabación del Año
Man I Need – Olivia Dean
Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley
I Just Might – Bruno Mars
Where Is My Husband! – RAYE
The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo
Berghain – Rosalía ft. Björk y Yves Tumor
The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift
Dracula – Tame Impala y JENNIE
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop
The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
Petal – Ariana Grande
The Romantic – Bruno Mars
This Music May Contain Hope. – RAYE
You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto – Karol G
Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte
Muda – Carín León
¿Dónde Es el After? – Rawayana
Bendito Verano – Elena Rose
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes
Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
Music, Fashion, Film – Charli XCX
Getting Killed – Geese
The Mountain – Gorillaz
LUX (Complete Works) – Rosalía
Mejor Canción de Rock
In the Stars – The Rolling Stones
Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
My Only Angel – Aerosmith y Yungblud
Streets of Minneapolis (Radio Mix) – Bruce Springsteen
Trinidad – Geese
What’s Wrong With Me – Olivia Rodrigo y Robert Smith
Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico
Confessions II – Madonna
Sexistential – Robyn
Soma – Skrillex
Wor$t Girl in America – Slayyyter
Deadbeat – Tame Impala
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
Lights Burn Dimmer – Fred again.. y Jamie T
I Feel So Free – Madonna
Crank – Slayyyter
My Old Ways – Tame Impala
Melatonin – Tinashe
Music – Underscores
Mejor Nuevo Artista
Angine De Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
Runway – Lady Gaga con Doechii
Bring Your Love – Madonna con Sabrina Carpenter
Click Clack Symphony – Raye con Hans Zimmer
The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift con Sabrina Carpenter
Dracula – Tame Impala con Jennie