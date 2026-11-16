Las mujeres hacen historia: revisa la lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2027

Las mujeres dominaron este años la lista de nominados a los Grammy 2027. Así quedó en evidencia luego de que esta mañana se dieran a conocer a los artistas que postulan al gramófono de oro, el premio más importante en la industria musical

Y es que por primera vez en la historia, los seis nombres que recibieron más nominaciones en esta oportunidad son todas mujeres.

RAYE lidera con once, igualando el récord que tenía Beyoncé hace dos años. Le siguen Rosalía con nueve, además de Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley y Olivia Rodrigo con siete cada una.

Otro dato curioso es que por primera vez siete artistas están nominados en las categorías de Álbum, Grabación y Canción del Año: Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, RAYE, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía y Taylor Swift.

Revisa los nominados a los Grammy 2027:

Canción del Año

Berghain – Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo

Hate That I Made You Love Me – Ariana Grande

I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5) – Taylor Swift

Man I Need – Olivia Dean

Risk It All – Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband! – RAYE

Álbum del Año

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

Dandelion – Ella Langley

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope. – RAYE

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo

LUX (Complete Works) – Rosalía

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

Grabación del Año

Man I Need – Olivia Dean

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

I Just Might – Bruno Mars

Where Is My Husband! – RAYE

The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo

Berghain – Rosalía ft. Björk y Yves Tumor

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Dracula – Tame Impala y JENNIE

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

Petal – Ariana Grande

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope. – RAYE

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto – Karol G

Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte

Muda – Carín León

¿Dónde Es el After? – Rawayana

Bendito Verano – Elena Rose

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film – Charli XCX

Getting Killed – Geese

The Mountain – Gorillaz

LUX (Complete Works) – Rosalía

Mejor Canción de Rock

In the Stars – The Rolling Stones

Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers

My Only Angel – Aerosmith y Yungblud

Streets of Minneapolis (Radio Mix) – Bruce Springsteen

Trinidad – Geese

What’s Wrong With Me – Olivia Rodrigo y Robert Smith

Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico

Confessions II – Madonna

Sexistential – Robyn

Soma – Skrillex

Wor$t Girl in America – Slayyyter

Deadbeat – Tame Impala

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica

Lights Burn Dimmer – Fred again.. y Jamie T

I Feel So Free – Madonna

Crank – Slayyyter

My Old Ways – Tame Impala

Melatonin – Tinashe

Music – Underscores

Mejor Nuevo Artista

Angine De Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

Runway – Lady Gaga con Doechii

Bring Your Love – Madonna con Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony – Raye con Hans Zimmer

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift con Sabrina Carpenter

Dracula – Tame Impala con Jennie